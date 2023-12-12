NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans business filed a lawsuit that challenges the Earnest N. Morial Convention Center’s lease agreement with River District Neighborhood Investors.

The business, Warehouse Cafe Properties, LLC, filed the lawsuit claiming that the Convention Center’s River District lease agreement created an unjustified alienation of public property, which is a violation of the state’s constitutional provisions.

According to the suit, the business wants the lease between River District Neighborhood Investors and the convention center nullified. The actions are to ensure the convention center adheres to the constitutional provisions governing the use and disposition of public property.

Community members have reportedly raised concerns about the lease agreement, which prompted legal actions to be taken to protect the integrity of public assets.

“Today, I stand not just as an individual but as a guardian of our historic community’s values, challenging the Convention Center’s River District lease agreement that threatens the very essence of our constitutional protections. Until DOTD and the City can carefully plan this project, it is not in the city’s best interests to allow this development,” said one owner of Warehouse Cafe Properties, David Baird.

The lawsuit refers to the situation as a “non-transparent backroom dealing between the Convention Center, the Developers, and Top Golf,” aiming to deny residents and the state fair market value for their property.

The agreement between the convention center and RDNI is said to have “substantial” implications at the expense of taxpayers.

According to legal officials, the lease includes an RDNI purchase option of $15,607,942, less than half of the appraised Fair Market value. The price will not increase throughout the 99-year lease.

The 2018 convention center set the fair market price for the Topgolf site at $31,490,000, while the June 2021 convention center set it at $32,700,000. The price reflects a 23% increase between the 2019 Orleans Parish Assessment and 2023 quadrennial reassessments.

In October 2018, the convention center valued the land’s rental market value at$1.6 million but in May 2023, it leased it to the RDNI for lower than the market value.

“It doesn’t take a quantum leap to surmise that in over five years since the 2018 appraisal was done, the rental value of that land has only increased. On May 1, 2023, the RDNI entered a lease with Topgolf USA. That lease requires Top Golf to pay RDNI $1.5 million to lease the same land RDNI leases from the Convention Center for $811,611. Thus, RDNI is making an immediate profit of over $700,000.00 at the public’s expense. So, not only is RDNI getting below market rent, but so is Top Golf. This transaction greatly benefits private developers RDNI and Topgolf, while the Convention Center and the taxpayers receive little to no benefit,” said Baird.

Baird says he is committed to upholding the Constitution’s principles and safeguarding the community’s interests.

Law officials say the public is encouraged to attend the next City Planning meeting on Dec. 12 at 1:30 p.m. to hear discussions on matters of street relocation to accommodate the build.

