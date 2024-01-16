NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is traveling to Washington D.C. for the 92nd Winter Meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors.

As a continuance of Cantrell’s “meet people where they are” initiative, she joined the archbishop, city councilmembers, community leaders and members at the Martin Luther King Jr. march.

“Attending this year’s Winter Meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) presents multiple opportunities to meaningfully engage and hear directly from hundreds of my brother and sister mayors on the biggest issues impacting cities of all sizes,” Cantrell.

City leaders said the conference is essential for mayors across the country because the main focus is to engage together and bring the city priorities and growth concepts for the future to White House leadership.

“I am excited to build on our partnerships at the local, state, and federal level through the U.S. Conference of Mayors and look forward to sharing ideas and resources and developing solutions to meet the needs of our people,” said Cantrell.

Cantrell is set to return to the city on Saturday, Jan. 20, and is expected to begin the planning stages of the next series of school visits where she will meet students to hear the concerns of the upcoming generation.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts