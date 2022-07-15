NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Hurricane season is among us, and many residents are preparing for what is expected to be a busy hurricane season. The Louisiana SPCA has reached its capacity with over 500 animals in their care and they say that they are ready for what hurricane season brings, even if that means hunkering down with the pets in the shelter.

LASPCA Communications Coordinator, Isabell Haas says that they have done it before and that they will do it again. Haas says that it’s all part of the job. “We have to prepare ourselves and the animals in our care, in case of the event of a hurricane.”

When a hurricane is expected to hit the area the shelter tries to relocate animals outside the affected area. Haas says with over 500 animals in its care it is almost impossible to relocate all the animals. “We have had staff sleep on the floors here at night to make sure these animals are being taken care of during a hurricane.”

LASPCA has an entire storage facility dedicated to supplying the animals with what they need. Food, toys, treats, kennels, and medications are stored away. Haas says they rely heavily on local donations to take care of the animals. Anyone that would like to get involved can visit the Louisiana SPCA website.

Anyone who would like to adopt or foster an animal can visit the shelter at 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70114. The shelter is open from Monday to Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.