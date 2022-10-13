NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Thursday, New Orleans city officials held a press conference to demolish a blighted property that has sat dormant since Hurricane Katrina.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and city leaders joined the Department of Code Enforcement for the demolition of the old LaQuinta Inn hotel in New Orleans East.

City officials say that this demolition demonstrates the administration’s commitment to reducing blight, cleaning up our communities, and bringing properties back into commerce to improve the quality of life for all residents.

Mayor Cantrell spoke at the press conference. PC: WGNO Photo Journalist Cole Walker