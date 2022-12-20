Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating and identifying the person wanted for attempting to burglarize a home in Lakeview.

On Sunday (Dec.18), a break-in was called in for the 6800 block of General Haig at about 8:15 p.m. Homeowners told officers they scare the person off.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this suspect or other information about this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.