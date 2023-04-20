NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A new initiative brought about through a three-way partnership is focused on bringing awareness and saving the lives of Louisiana drivers.

The New Orleans Police Department, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and Louisiana Highway Safety Commission began the grant-based “Buckle-Up in Your Truck” campaign. The program will be used to help law enforcement agencies crack down on pickup truck drivers who do not wear their seatbelts while behind the wheel.

Information from LHSC revealed pickup trucks are reportedly twice as likely to roll over in the event of a crash with Louisiana drivers and drivers less likely to wear seatbelts.

“It truly is a safety double whammy because some of our most vulnerable drivers and passengers are least likely to protect themselves,” LHSC Executive Director Lisa Freeman said. “Through the Buckle Up in Your Truck campaign, law enforcement officers will be looking for pickup drivers and passengers who aren’t wearing their seat belts, and they will be handing out tickets across the state.”

A 2021 study estimated that between the months of Jan. and July, there was an increase of 18.4 percent of people who lost their lives in traffic accidents in the United States. It’s reportedly the largest number of projected fatalities since 2006.

“144 pickup truck drivers in Louisiana died in crashes, and 95 of those drivers — or about 66% — were not wearing seat belts, according to the latest verified data from the Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety at LSU.”

The goal of the initiative is to reduce injuries and unrestrained fatalities, save lives, and bring awareness. To achieve this, the NOPD will participate in high-visibility enforcement to bring awareness to seatbelt usage laws which state that all occupants of the vehicle is required to wear a lap and shoulder belt.

New Orleans will also work with authorities across the state to stop the offenders. The efforts will run from April 22 to April 29 with hopes of bringing awareness and saving lives.

“Fewer injuries and fewer deaths are good; even fewer is better, and none is best,” Freeman said. “The best way to protect yourself in a crash is to wear a seat belt.”

Penalties for the first offense will result in a $50 ticket, further offense tickets will be $75.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.