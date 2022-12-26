NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — December 26, kicks off the first day of the Kwanzaa holiday.

First created in 1966 by a California professor, the week-long celebration of family and social values, is aimed at helping African Americans reconnect with their roots by celebrating African culture.

Each day is represented by a principle and on that day of observance, a candle is lit:

UMOJA- Unity

KUJICHAGULIA- Self-Determination

UJIMA- Collective work and responsibility

UJAMA A- Familyhood and Cooperative Economics

NIA- Purpose

KUUMBA- Creativity

IMANI- Faith

The New Orleans Kwanzaa Coalition will be hosting a series of celebration for the next seven days beginning Dec. 26 and ending Jan. 1.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.