Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man wanted in the city for a February assault incident.
According to the NOPD, at about 10 a.m. on Feb 23, a victim told officers that the unidentified man reportedly chased them while making violent threats. Surveillance cameras in the area captured a man walking down the street wielding what looks to be a knife in his hand.
Other images later showed the man with a cell phone in his hand.
Officers did not specify the location of the occurrence. The subject is described as a black male with facial hair and was last seen wearing green pants with a red design on the side, a purple shirt, a gray jacket, a black baseball cap and black shoes.
If you have any information on this subject’s identity or location, please contact any Eighth District detective at 504-658-6080, or contact Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.
