NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— 6 months ago, New Orleans musician Kermit Ruffins’s pregnant girlfriend, Harmonese Pleasant, was shot in the stomach in a Treme neighborhood while sitting outside her home. After she realized that she was shot she was rushed to the hospital to be treated for her gunshot wound. After arriving, doctors conducted an emergency c-section to save both the mother and baby.

The baby, named Blossom Ruffins was delivered shortly after at 37 weeks on March 24 according to family members. In an Instagram post after the Blossom was born, Ruffins reported his girlfriend, Harmonese and the baby were doing fine.

Musician Kermit Ruffins is already teaching his six month old baby girl how to make music.

“Hopefully by the age of 8 she will be performing with us on stage at Jazz Fest,” Ruffins said.

But before she hits the stage, Blossom has a long road of recovery ahead. Six months ago Kermit’s girlfriend Harmonese Pleasant was taking a walk outside of her home in the Treme while she was 9 months pregnant with Blossom. Shockingly, bullets went flying.

“It hit Blossom in the spinal cord,” he said.

“Everything went downhill from that point,” Pleasant said.

Now six months later, doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans say Blossom could be paralyzed from the waist down and may not be able to walk when she gets older.

“Unless a miracle happens, we are just taking it in. We don’t know if she will be able to sit up or walk or anything,” Ruffins said.

“She’s such a strong personality, she’s spicy. She moves her toes, she moves her legs, but it just is not where it needs to be,” the baby’s mother said.

“We are going to pray and whatever happens she’s going to live a good life,” Ruffins said.

Months later, on Tuesday, October 6, the family created a fundraiser to raise money for Blossom’s medical bills. In the gofundme account, it stated that the 6-month-old is dealing with underlying conditions from the shooting. The organizers of the page say that Blossom is paralyzed from the belly button down.

“Blossom K Ruffins is now dealing with underlying conditions. Such as s gunshot wound to the chest cavity, spinal cord injury at birth that would prevent her from any motion under the belly button, bullet fragments in her liver, and hematuria. Blossom had to spend weeks in the NICU to monitor her breathing & feeding. She is now six months and has $60,500 worth of medical bills. Her parents are in the works of building a home for Blossom that will have all the necessities she’s going to need in the future. With your help, we can raise enough for the medical bills.“

Click here to help raise money for Blossom Ruffins’ medical bills.

In just two days, the family has raised over $18,000 dollars and 316 people have made donations.

And no matter what, with Kermit Ruffins as her father, baby Blossom will always get a lullaby.