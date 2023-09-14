For a fun twist on karaoke night, look for a machine that comes with two microphones so you can sing duets with a friend.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The French Quarter will come alive with the vibrant energy of karaoke during the annual Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Louisiana’s charity fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 15.

Kicking things off at 6:00 p.m., the fundraiser will celebrate, honor and remember those whose lives have been touched by blood cancers.

Dedicated to funding lifesaving research, advocacy and support for blood cancer patients and their families, this year’s proceeds will help raise money for Jessica Trepagnier Dantin’s Emerging Leaders fundraiser committee for LLS.

Jessica’s Light the Night Fundraiser will fund treatments for patients who are suffering from all forms of blood cancers.

For karaoke enthusiast or those looking for a fun night out, doors open at 5:00 pm at the Gold Mine Saloon at 701 Dauphine St.

A $10 donation will be taken at the door to contribute to LLS in Louisiana.

More information on the event can be found on the Light the Night Fundraiser’s website.

