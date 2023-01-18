NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department says juveniles are responsible for a string of auto burglaries around the city.

Two male juveniles are in custody after several reports of vehicle burglaries. Officers say they were seen committing the crime while driving a reportedly stolen grey Kia. Detectives were able to identify the subjects and arrested them the next day.

They have been charged with a total of eight counts of simple burglary.

Anyone with additional information about these incidents is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

