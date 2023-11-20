NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans native Juvenile will ring in the new year with a performance at the Saenger Theatre.

The show will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Juvenile’s best-selling album, 400 Degreez.

The performance will be held at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24. They can be purchased online or at the Saenger box office.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts