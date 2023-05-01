NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three teenagers and an 11-year-old are in police custody after reportedly committing a crime spree across Gentilly, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

On April 30, officers say at about 4 p.m. they were responding to a call of an attempted armed robbery in the 4900 block of Eastern Street, upon arrival, officers encountered four black male juveniles at the corner of Selma Street and Peoples Avenue.

The group noticed the officers and reportedly took off on foot but were quickly located and arrested. Officers say two of the subjects, an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old, sustained gunshot wounds to their legs and were taken to the hospital.

They were taken to the hospital by EMS to be treated for their injuries and upon release will be booked into Juvenile Justice Intervention Center.

Victims at the Eastern Street scene told officers two black males allegedly exited a red SUV with guns in hand, attempting to rob a person. That’s when the victim reportedly took out a gun and fired shots at the subject striking two.

Officers say the group attempted to flee but crashed the vehicle which was later discovered to be stolen from the 5700 block of Press Drive. The NOPD later learned the SUV was used in an attempted simple robbery in the 2400 block of Jay Street and in an armed carjacking in the 6400 block of Painters Street.

The following subjects were arrested in relation to all of the incidents:

13-year-old juvenile male, arrested for first-degree robbery, attempted armed robbery with a firearm, attempted simple robbery, and for illegal possession of stolen things.

11-year-old juvenile male, arrested for first-degree robbery, attempted armed robbery with a firearm, attempted simple robbery, and for illegal possession of stolen things.

16-year-old juvenile male was arrested for first-degree robbery, attempted armed robbery with a firearm, attempted simple robbery, and for illegal possession of stolen things.

15-year-old juvenile male was arrested for first-degree robbery, attempted armed robbery with a firearm, attempted simple robbery, illegal carrying of a weapon, and for illegal possession of stolen things

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.