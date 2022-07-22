NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday night, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in Algiers. Reports from the New Orleans Police Department show that a juvenile male ended up in the hospital with an undetermined number of gunshot wounds to his body just after 10 p.m.

After further investigation, detectives from the New Orleans Police Department learned that the juvenile was shot near the intersection of Elizardi Boulevard and Lawrence Street. Police do not know what led up to the incident. Police have not released any information on the suspect or the condition of the victim.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.