Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a juvenile, who they say is responsible for a shooting in the French Quarter that sent two women to the hospital.

A 16-year-old male is in custody after a shooting on Sunday (Nov. 6). At about 12:10 a.m. officers were called to the 500 block of Bourbon Street where they found two women, each suffering from gun shot wounds.

One was treated on the scene for a graze wound while the other was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not released.

Investigation and tips sent through Crimestoppers, detectives were able to identify a 16-year-old male as the person responsible. A warrant was issued and with the help of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, the teen was taken into custody and booked on two charges of aggravated battery by shooting and one charge of being a juvenile in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

