NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Thursday marks the start of day nine of the Jason Williams and Nicole Burdett trial. Many were expecting a verdict on Wednesday, but it never came.

The jury began deliberating on Tuesday, around 3:00 p.m. The eighth day of the trial came and went, with no word from the judge or jury. Williams, Burdett, and their attorneys will once again spend the day anxiously awaiting a decision.

On Thursday morning, Nicole Burdett spoke to WGNO outside of the courthouse. She explained that she was okay not getting an answer on Wednesday by saying, “I truly, appreciate the time they’re taking in the deliberations.”

The two-week-long trial began on Monday, July 18. Williams was accused of tax fraud involving hundreds of thousands of dollars along with his former law partner Nicole Burdett.

Williams faces a maximum of decades behind bars. However, WGNO legal analyst Cliff Cardone says that’s unlikely. “Most people who are familiar with this case are estimating that the guidelines will call for about 27 months imprisonment if he gets convicted,” said Cardone.

WGNO has been covering this trial since day one.

Review each day below: