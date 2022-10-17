NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shortage of deputies led to a showdown Monday (Oct. 16), between Criminal Court Judge Laurie White and attorneys for Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson.

The Sheriff is continuing a policy of bringing at least 90 jail inmates per day to the courthouse, with each of the twelve judges allowed to see inmates in their courtrooms two days each week.

But Judge White issued an order, requiring inmates to be brought to her courtroom any time she requests them to be seen for a court appearance.

Sheriff Hutson did not appear at the courthouse, but her attorneys and the Sheriff’s Chief of Staff, John Williams, appeared on her behalf, arguing against bringing inmates to the courthouse whenever judges want them to be in court.

“We want to make sure that we’re not bringing too many defendants (if) we don’t have the staff to make sure that each section of the court is secure,” said Williams.

Williams also told Judge White that Sheriff Hutson met with the eleven other criminal court judges last week, and all agreed to the current arrangement.

Judge White did receive all 17 of the inmates she had requested to appear in her courtroom Monday, but was not satisfied with the arrangement.

“You are understaffed, not underpaid,” said Judge White, adding that she’s prepared to do her job on the bench, and Sheriff Hutson should do her part by bringing defendants to court when White requests them to appear.