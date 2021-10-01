Jesuit, Holy Cross meet in historic rivalry game

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jesuit versus Holy Cross takes “house divided” to the next level across the Crescent City.

Friday night, the Jesuit Blue Jays breezed past the Holy Cross Tigers 51 to 7 in the 102nd rivalry game at Tad Gormley Stadium.

Throughout the week, the two schools prep for the game and hope team spirit carries their team to victory.

“One family. Big family and a lot of sport,” said Tyler, a Holy Cross student.

Mateo, a Jesuit student said, “It’s all about the Jesuit spirit you know. You got to bring it to the game and go all out.”

The game is the fifth oldest continuously played prep rivalry in the country and dates back to 1922.

“We have so many friends on both sides of the fence,” said Kim Black, a Holy Cross mom. “When we’re in Tad Gormley it’s all about walking the semicircle back and forth.”

The pre-game events are almost as competitive as the gridiron. Family and fans cook enough to feed hundreds, there are games and custom t-shirts.

“It is the true spirit of high school football. You never know how each game is going to go each year,” Black said.