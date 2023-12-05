NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Audubon Zoo’s Jaguar Jungle exhibit is under major renovation.

Beginning the week of Dec. 4, zoo leaders said the wooden path through South American pampas will be closed for the expansion of the zoo’s spider monkey exhibits and other improvements.

Animals living in the area were relocated to other exhibits and others at the Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center during construction.

Visitors can still enjoy a large part of the Jaguar Jungle, which has been open since 1998, and wander through the Mayan rainforest to get a glimpse of the jaguars, spider monkeys, anteaters, and other creatures and end at the alpaca yard.

Officials say the bat house will remain open for visitors to see bats, ringtail cats, poison dart frogs and owl monkeys, along with the playground open for young explorers.

“Adding new poles for the spider monkeys to climb will allow visitors to see them scampering overhead.” Spider monkeys were the featured animal for the 2023 Hancock Whitney Zoo-to-Do,” said Senior Vice President and Managing Director at Audubon Zoo & Audubon Park Daine Appleberry.

The renovated exhibit will include a lagoon and a new boardwalk leading to an island with an interactive boat. Animals such as the capybara, tapirs, rhea, peccary and anteaters will also be moved to the new space.

The work is expected to be finished by January 2025.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts