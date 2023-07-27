NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The notable Mardi Gras group “Krewe of the Rolling Elvi” has partnered up with The Blood Center in an effort to get as many blood donations as possible.

The Krewe is gearing up to hold a weeklong Blood Drive set to start on Sunday, August 13. The event is set to take place at Tipitina’s.

More than a dozen of well-known Mardi Gras dance krewes in New Orleans will not only grace the stage but also participate in the donation process.

“Blood donation remains an essential need in our city, and this blood drive is a tremendous opportunity for these Carnival participants and their supporters to do their part,” said Krewe of the Rolling Elvi.

Donors will also be able to enjoy a live performance from DJ Fayard along with Tyler Kinchen & the Right Pieces.

Donations can be given either before or during the event at the designated centers and anyone that donates can go on The Blood Center website and enter the code 214003 to add to the count towards their goal amount.

Blood vans will be available at 11 a.m. and the event will run all week from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories