NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— It is almost that time for jolly Irishmen to hand out flowers and kisses in the Irish Channel. This will be the 76th annual Irish Channel Parade for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Club.

There will be men dressed in tuxedos marching, 30 floats, dance groups, and of course traditional throws like cabbages and beads.

For members of the club, it is about continuing a long-standing and beloved St. Patrick’s Day tradition.

“This is about the Irish and also about the Irish Channel. A lot of Irish immigrants settled in the Irish Channel, since then everyone who marches doesn’t have to be Irish. We take anybody as long as they want to come and have a good time. A lot of people are coming back because their roots are in the Irish Channel,” said Dick Burke, President of the Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Parade Club.

There will be a mass at noon prior to the parade at St. Mary’s Assumption Church.

The parade starts at 1 p.m. this Saturday on Magazine Street and Jackson Ave. Then it heads onto St. Charles Ave. to Louisiana Ave., then back down Magazine Street, and finishing at Jackson Ave.

Lastest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.