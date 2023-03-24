NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Love and not hate is the solution of a group of New Orleans schools working to address the problem of youth violence in the city.

The second annual NOLA Love Rally was held Friday (March 24) at Xavier University. About 2,500 students from schools around the city were in attendance.

Organizers say the program is a call to action to create a better community and Inspire NOLA Charter Schools believe it’s best to start with the students.

Organizers for the program advocate to provide the youth with resources to help deal with mental health awareness, conflict resolution, and academic excellence.

Back in 2022, students heard from some of NOLA’s own influencers such as Supa Cent, bounce artist Hasizzle, Councilman Freddie King, and District Attorney Jason Williams. InspireNOLA’s Jamar Mckneely said at last year’s rally that they want to see students be inspired to do great things at home, at school, and in their community.

