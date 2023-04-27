NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office says the inmate involved in an overnight escape is back in custody.

According to deputies, 32-year-old Darren Mitchell was taken to University Hospital after complaining of stomach pains. Mitchell was taken to the restroom where his shackles were removed.

At about 10:45 p.m., he managed to escape the hospital by jumping from the second-floor parking garage and was chased down by OPSO with the help of UMC Police and the New Orleans Police Department. Mitchell led law enforcement on a foot pursuit up South Johnson Street across Tulane to Gravier Street.

He was located Thursday morning at a New Orleans East home on Bonita Drive. Mitchell was taken back to the hospital for treatment of injuries he suffered from the jump.

Mitchell was originally booked into the Orleans Parish Jail on April 18 for charges of purse snatching, possession of a firearm by a felon, and for a warrant issued by the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.