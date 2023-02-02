Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two suspects have been arrested for the 2022 shooting death of a teenager in Mid-City, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

On Dec. 31, 2022, just after 11 a.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue, where they found the victim, 17-year-old Oliver Brown, wounded by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Through investigations, 19-year-old Henry Tillman and 18-year-old Jamyron Caffrey were identified as the suspects in the crime. Officers say after the incident, the two carjacked a person to get away from the scene.

An arrest warrant was issued but officers found the two already booked in the Orleans Parish Justice Center on unrelated charges.

On Feb.1, Tillaman was rebooked on charges of:

second-degree murder

armed robbery

obstruction of justice

On Feb. 2, Caffrey was rebooked on charges of:

accessory after the fact to second-degree murder

armed robbery

obstruction of justice

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Matthew Riffle at 504-658-5300.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.