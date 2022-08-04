NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office released information on four separate stabbing incidents that happened inside the Orleans Justice Center. According to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incidents happened in the past eight days.

The four stabbings occurred on July 28, July 31, August 2, and August 3 according to the OPSO. Reports show that on July 28, a male resident was stabbed during an altercation inside one of the pods. He was transported to University Medical Center where he was treated and later returned to OJC and was moved to a different pod. On July 31, a similar incident happened and the individual was also moved to a different pod.

The most recent incidents happened in August. The OPSO reported that on August 2, a third male resident was stabbed during an altercation inside one of the pods. The third male did not need off-site medical treatment. He was treated inside the OJC and moved to another pod as well.

Lastly, the fourth incident happened also happened in one of the pods. The male resident was stabbed during another altercation and transported to a hospital to be treated. When he returned from the hospital he was moved to a different pod.

The names of the individuals involved were not released. The OPSO said that none of the injuries were life-threatening. The incidents are still under investigation.

Sheriff Susan Hutson released a statement in reaction to the four incidents:

“Our city is facing a surge in violent crime – that fact is just as true inside the Orleans Justice Center as it

is in neighborhoods throughout our city. The safety of residents and staff in OJC is my top priority. I have

instructed every person entering the jail to be screened using newly installed, state-of-the-art body

scanners. Additionally, security rounds have been increased and we have dramatically reduced the

number of jail residents who are permitted to be out at any given time to help ensure the safety of both

staff and residents. I remain committed to the promises I made when I began serving as Sheriff just over

three months ago; we are working hard to implement the changes I was elected to make. I ask for our

community’s continued engagement and assistance as we lay the foundation to undo decades of

systemic damage done to our criminal legal system. – Sheriff Susan Hutson