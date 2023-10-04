NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the City of New Orleans and local organizations broke ground on an improvement project for the George Washington Carver Playground in Uptown New Orleans, on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Director of Capital Projects Administration Vincent Smith, CEO of New Orleans Recreation Development Commission Larry Barabino Jr., District 98 State Representative Aimee Freeman, Neil Abramson and Burnell Scales attended a groundbreaking ceremony.

City officials said the $777,000 project will include upgrades to the playground’s concessions building and bathrooms, new kitchen facilities, an expanded playground and safety accessibility upgrades.

They said the upgrades will ensure the concessions building and bathrooms meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

They also said decorative steel fencing will be installed at the Prytania Street entrance.

“We are doing this project in two phases. Currently, Phase I A is underway, which includes improvements to the park side. Under this administration, the City has invested over $57 million in recreation projects, which is a testament to her commitment to the youth and the people of this city,” said Smith.

According to city officials, the initial phase of the project is being funded with state money and with support from Freeman and Abramson, as well as city bond funds.

They said the second phase is expected to upgrade the ball field with new turf, high mast lighting, fencing replacement, covered dugouts, and viewing bleachers, pending the receipt of approved state funds.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts