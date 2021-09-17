IMAGES: Investigation underway after the Voodoo Lounge catches fire

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation is underway in New Orleans after a fire breaks out in the Voodoo Lounge.
Just before 6 p.m. Friday, NOFD responded to reports of a two-story wood-framed building on fire on Rampart Street. Due to the size and location of the building, a second alarm was called to the scene.
NOFD reports 15 units and 35 personnel worked to extinguish the fire.
Upon searching the building, crews discovered the bulk of the fire originated inside a storage room.
Shortly after 6:30, the firefighters got the blaze under control. NOFD adds that Entergy Electric aided in the mitigation.
No one was injured in the incident.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.