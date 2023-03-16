NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Orleans Parish tax assessor is preparing to put Folgers back on the tax rolls.

The announcement comes only a week after Governor Edwards denied the company’s appeal for certain tax exemptions. According to Assessor Erroll Williams, the decision could generate about $5 million owed from 2019 through 2022.

“I’m glad we can finally move on from the spectacle over these Folger’s properties,” said Orleans Parish Assessor Erroll G. Williams. “While there were times when coverage of this issue outran the facts, I’m proud of how thorough, deliberate, and meticulous my staff was in the way we proceeded. We did things the right way despite the critics, and won our court case against Folger because of it.”

In November of 2022, Judge Omar Mason granted an injunction to Folgers against the Orleans Parish Assessors Office. The company appealed the rejection of six Industrial Tax Exemptions to the Board of Commerce and Industry, who overruled the denials.

On March 13, the governor negated BCI’s decision and rejected all of Folger’s tax breaks. The injunction lifted Thursday (March 16) gave the assessor’s office the green light to put all disputed properties on the assessment rolls once approved by the tax commission.

The 2023 taxes will be filled in the coming weeks.

