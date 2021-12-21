Hurricane Ida: New Orleans completes final pass of debris removal

Communuty members volunteer to clean up debris in the City Park from Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation announced the completion of the third and final debris removal pass by the city’s emergency debris contractor, Ceres Environmental.

According to a media release received on Tuesday, Ceres Environmental has removed 281,412 cubic yards of debris and 16,730 hazardous trees and limbs adue to the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ida in August.

The contractor also reportedly cleared over 200 missed storm debris collection requests during the period of Dec. 10-20.

The removal and disposal of hazardous tree stumps will continue into January 2022.