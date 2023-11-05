NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 250 volunteers got their hands dirty to repair homes for low-income families in New Orleans with local organization Rebuilding Together New Orleans on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Executive Director William Stoudt says it normally takes a couple of months to finish one home. However, with the help of local agencies during the organization’s 33rd Annual [Re]Builder Month, there are more hands on deck.

“Our companies come, and they sponsor the builds. They bring their teammates out with seven different houses, and seven different projects. We got paintings. We got wheelchair ramps. We got some homeowners that are still impacted by Hurricane Ida that we are doing interior drywall,” says Stoudt.

One of those homeowners is Mary Dumas, who has lived in her home since 1967. She was elated when her home was chosen to be repaired by Rebuilding Together New Orleans.

“It feels amazing. It seems like all my prayers were answered. I appreciate them. I call them earth angels,” says Dumas.

Dumas says she’s not sure how she could ever repay them.

“I love all these guys that come out and just give me their time and energy. It’s amazing. I just love it,” says Dumas.

Stoudt emphasizes Rebuilding Together New Orleans will continue their work, wanting everyone to have a safe and healthy house. He adds they are always looking for more volunteers and sponsors.

“Like our friends at Shell, who are coming out and investing in the project. They are paying for the repairs, but they are also bringing their teammates as a great way to build community. We are at the corner of hope in New Orleans, and we like to say we are rebuilding hope in New Orleans,” says Stoudt.

Anyone wishing to volunteer or see if they qualify for help can visit the Rebuilding Together New Orleans website.

