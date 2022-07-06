NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, July 6, hundreds of undocumented young people and their families gathered at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to demand that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals remain in place. Along with that, permanent protections for all immigrants were demanded to be created this year. The policy protects undocumented children who enter the United States unlawfully as children.

Impacted community members, allies, and activists held a vigil, press conference, and march early in the morning. Delegates from Illinois, California, Nevada, New York, Washington D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Texas, Arkansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Arkansas, gathered in New Orleans for joint actions.

The DACA program was enacted by an executive order by former President Barack Obama in 2012, which granted temporary work permits and safety from deportation for hundreds of thousands of young people who arrived in the United States before June 15, 2007.

“I am sick and tired of their cowardly excuses. Every single day the Biden administration and Congress fail to act is another day our community members have to live in fear. We demand nothing short of a pathway to citizenship for all 11 million undocumented immigrants, including those with histories of incarceration,” said DACA recipient, intervenor-defendant in the case, and co-director with the National Korean American Service and Education Consortium (NAKASEC), Jung Woo Kim.

Another DACA recipient said that she is hopeful. “Today, we are in New Orleans to once again raise our voices because we know that DACA is right. The DACA program has opened many doors for me and has provided me with relief to remain together with my family and community. We are hopeful that the court sees how DACA changed this country and transformed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. Nevertheless, no matter what the court decides the fight is not over. We urge President Biden and Congress to act swiftly to protect the 11 million undocumented immigrants across the country and pass a pathway to citizenship.”