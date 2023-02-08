NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the City of New Orleans has secured a grant to improve streets and roads throughout the city.

It was announced Tuesday (Feb. 7) that the Safe Streets and Roads for All Program from the U.S. Dept. of Transportation, awarded the city $751,631 to be used to develop a plan addressing traffic fatalities and severe injuries on the roadways.

The program came about through the infrastructure and Jobs Act highlighting measures to prevent roadway deaths. Mayor Cantrell says in 2022, 70 residents died in traffic accidents.

“My administration is committed to making our roads safer for all of us, including people walking, bicycling, riding transit, and driving. Thank you to the Department of Transportation and our partners in the Federal Delegation for helping us secure these valuable funds,” said Mayor Cantrell.

The new action was built on the bases of the city’s current plans for pedestrian safety, the Moving New Orleans Transportation Action Plan, and the Safer Streets Priority Finder. Once the plan is complete, the city will be able to apply for future Safe Streets and Roads for All program funding cycles.

The allocated funds will also go towards enhancing the Safe Streets Priority finder created by a NOLA-led team in 2020, as well as:

Planning efforts

Community engagement

Acquisition of big data to inform in-depth analysis

Congressman Troy Carter is also joining efforts saying the action plan will promote road safety and reduce traffic crashes which is beneficial for La. communities.

“I’m happy to join with the Department of Transportation in announcing this funding which will be used to address traffic fatalities and injuries on roadways in my district,” said Congressman Troy Carter.

Senator Dr. Bill Cassidy highlights the project came about with the help of infrastructure investments and will keep families safe by rebuilding crumpling streets.

“Families in New Orleans should feel confident the roads are safe when driving their children to school,” said Senator Dr. Bill Cassidy.

This is the programs first round of awarding funds. Mayor Cantrell created the multi-departmental IIJA Task Force in Jan. 2022 to analyze infrastructure needs, designed the proposal, and secure the funding.

