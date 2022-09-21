NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — There is no surprise that there is a police officer shortage around the country. With the recent announcement made by the Wall Street Journal, New Orleans is in a crime crisis in addition to the officer shortage.

With so much attention being brought about the shortage, Geaux Blue NOLA, a local organization wanted to show the officers who are actively serving the community appreciation and support. On Wednesday, Geaux Blue Nola Chairman Ken Caron, and NOPD Officer Reese Harper held a press conference to ask the community to light the New Orleans skyline blue as a tribute to the men & women of the NOPD.

“Geaux blue day is a great way to say thank you for all that you do throughout the year so that we can live, work and play in the city of New Orleans.”

Organizers say that they hope to light up the skyline on September 28. An easy way community members can participate is by installing a blue light inside or outside their homes or by just by thanking officers for their hard work in person.