NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A house in the Tremé area collapsed on Monday, Jan. 8.

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to the scene in the 1800 block of St. Philip Street around 3:30 p.m.

The collapse comes as the Greater New Orleans area expects severe weather to impact the area throughout the evening and night.

Neighbors tell WGNO the house was being remodeled, with no one living there at the time of the collapse.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

