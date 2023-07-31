NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An Orleans Justice Center detainee has died after an extended hospitalization, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies announced the death of 52-year-old Landrus Arnold after he was reportedly admitted to University Medical Center on June 28 after complaints of shortness of breath and chest pains.

While there, Arnold received a medical procedure for a pre-existing medical condition but deputies said he did not respond well and did not improve.

On July 18, hospital staff notified his family of his condition before his death at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, July 31.

Arnold was first arrested on January 27, and during intake, he was listed to have several medical and mental diagnoses.

“When Mr. Arnold came into our custody and care, he presented with a number of serious pre-existing medical and mental health issues. I commend our deputies and medical staff for delivering the best care for him that they could with the resources that are available in a jail setting,” Sheriff Susan Hutson said. “My prayers are with Mr. Arnold’s family during this difficult time.”

