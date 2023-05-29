ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a shooting turned homicide in an Algiers neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to officers, a call came in just before 4:50 p.m. of shots fired in the 1200 block of Casa Calvo Street. Upon arrival, a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital by EMS where she later died from her injuries.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

