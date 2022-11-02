NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a deadly shooting in New Orleans East Wednesday(Nov. 2).

At about 2 p.m., officers say they responded to the 5600 block of Read Boulevard where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

