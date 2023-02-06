Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked the public for help identifying and locating the person they say is responsible for taking a dirt bike from a Gentilly Terrace home.

The NOPD says just after 6:50 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 5), a home surveillance camera captured an individual in the 2500 block of Verbena Street. The subject was seen reportedly stealing a green 2022 Kawasaki KX450 dirt bike.

There is no formal description but footage shows the subject last seen wearing camouflage pants, a grey hooded sweatshirt with black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to contact Third District Detective Roger Caillouet at 504-658-6030 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

