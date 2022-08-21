NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is hospitalized after a shooting in a Hollygrove neighborhood Sunday morning. The New Orleans Police Department says the incident happened just before 8:15.

According to the NOPD, officers arrived at the 8400 block of Palms St. and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment but his condition is not known.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to find the possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.