Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated things to do in New Orleans on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. The National WWII Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (30,542)

– Type of activity: Military Museums • Speciality Museums

– Address: 945 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130-3813

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Jackson Square

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16,316)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Historic Walking Areas

– Address: 615 Pere Antoine Alley, New Orleans, LA 70116-3234

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Frenchmen Street

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12,019)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Address: Frenchmen Street, New Orleans, LA 70116

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Garden District

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,922)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Historic Walking Areas

– Address: St Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70130-5968

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. French Quarter

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22,704)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Historic Walking Areas

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. RTA – Streetcars

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16,223)

– Type of activity: Public Transportation Systems

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. St. Louis Cathedral

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,386)

– Type of activity: Architectural Buildings • Churches & Cathedrals

– Address: 615 Pere Antoine Aly, New Orleans, LA 70116-3291

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. New Orleans City Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,329)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 1 Palm Dr, New Orleans, LA 70124-4608

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Preservation Hall

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,871)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Theaters

– Address: 726 St. Peter Street, New Orleans, LA 70116-3182

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Royal Street

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,778)

– Type of activity: Historic Walking Areas

– Address: Royal Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. St. Louis Cemetery No. 1

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,948)

– Type of activity: Cemeteries

– Address: 425 Basin St 3421 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112-3535

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Blaine Kern’s Mardi Gras World

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,351)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1380 Port of New Orleans Pl, New Orleans, LA 70130-1805

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. The Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden at NOMA

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,381)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park, New Orleans, LA 70124

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Audubon Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,692)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 6500 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70118-4848

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Audubon Zoo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,917)

– Type of activity: Zoos

– Address: 6500 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70118-4848

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Hermann-Grima House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (519)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • History Museums

– Address: 820 Saint Louis St, New Orleans, LA 70112-3416

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. New Orleans Museum of Art

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,145)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1 Collins Diboll Cir, New Orleans, LA 70124-4605

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. New Orleans Pharmacy Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,125)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 514 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2110

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (991)

– Type of activity: National Parks • Nature & Wildlife Areas

– Address: 419 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70130-1035

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. The Historic New Orleans Collection

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (683)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 533 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2179

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. The Sazerac House

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (316)

– Type of activity: Distilleries • Speciality Museums

– Address: 101 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2420

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. The Presbytere

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (981)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • History Museums

– Address: 751 Chartres Street Jackson Square, New Orleans, LA 70116

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Lake Lawn Metairie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (895)

– Type of activity: Cemeteries

– Address: 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124-1031

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Mercedes-Benz Superdome

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,067)

– Type of activity: Sports Complexes • Arenas & Stadiums

– Address: 1500 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70112-1216

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Audubon Aquarium

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,370)

– Type of activity: Aquariums

– Address: 1 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70130-1152

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Longue Vue House and Gardens

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Gardens

– Address: 7 Bamboo Rd, New Orleans, LA 70124-1007

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Basin St. Station

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (440)

– Type of activity: Visitor Centers

– Address: 501 Basin St, New Orleans, LA 70112-3552

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Magazine Street

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,161)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Lafayette Cemetery No.1

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,849)

– Type of activity: Cemeteries

– Address: Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Saenger Theatre

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (389)

– Type of activity: Theaters

– Address: 1111 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112-2625

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts