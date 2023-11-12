Chinese food consistently ranks at the top of favorite cuisines in the U.S. year after year (often neck and neck with Mexican food as the #1 favorite). In fact, there are more than 40,000 across all 50 states.

However, most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, and many of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including General Tso’s chicken and chop suey.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in New Orleans on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Read on to see the most popular Chinese restaurants in your area.

#17. Bourree

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1510 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118-2824

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Piscobar Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 914 Union St Catahoula Hotel, New Orleans, LA 70112-1604

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Rampart Street Food Store

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1700 N Rampart St, New Orleans, LA 70116-1914

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Bao & Noodle

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2700 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70117-7314

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Jung’s Golden Dragon Restaurant

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3009 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115-2232

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. China Orchid Restaurant

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 704 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118-1010

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Moon Wok

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 800 Dauphine St, New Orleans, LA 70116-3019

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. New China

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1885 Rousseau St, New Orleans, LA 70130-1903

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. China Wall Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1112 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112-2626

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. August Moon Restaurant

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3635 Prytania St, New Orleans, LA 70115-3633

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Mandarin Express

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 500 Port of New Orleans Pl Suite 234 – Level C, New Orleans, LA 70130-1662

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Chinese Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3327 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118-4531

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Golden Wall

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 914 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112-2504

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Hoshun Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1601 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130-4435

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Five Happiness Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (166 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3605 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118-4509

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Ming’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7224 Pontchartrain Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124-2408

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Dian Xin

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1218 Decatur St New Orleans, New Orleans, LA 70116-2608

– Read more on Tripadvisor

