Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in New Orleans-Metairie, LA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In New Orleans, the annual mean wage is $50,770 or 12.9% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $313,270. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Electronics engineers, except computer

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $95,830

– #129 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#49. Physics teachers, postsecondary

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $96,550

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,480

– Employment: 12,460

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,140)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($144,580)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,450)

#48. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $97,700

– #158 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#47. Financial examiners

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $99,070

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

#46. Software developers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $100,840

– #165 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 780



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#45. Chiropractors

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $101,910

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,240

– Employment: 35,810

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($140,450)

— Reno, NV ($114,560)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,420)

#44. Compensation and benefits managers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $102,170

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $139,470

– Employment: 15,330

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)

#43. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $102,780

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,020

– Employment: 17,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)

#42. Construction managers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $103,750

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,050



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#41. Aerospace engineers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $104,390

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $122,970

– Employment: 56,640

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)

— Boulder, CO ($148,990)

#40. Administrative services managers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $105,940

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

#39. Human resources managers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $106,630

– #255 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520



National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#38. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $106,950

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $104,160

– Employment: 13,840

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($151,900)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,800)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($141,070)

#37. Materials engineers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $107,360

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,950

– Employment: 21,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($135,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)

#36. Training and development managers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $108,150

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $128,800

– Employment: 35,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

#35. Civil engineers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $108,190

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,090



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#34. Purchasing managers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $108,870

– #160 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

#33. Clinical and counseling psychologists

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $109,070

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,640

– Employment: 58,100

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)

#32. Industrial engineers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $109,900

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#31. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $110,750

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,620



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,330

– Employment: 33,490

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,420)

— Anchorage, AK ($118,620)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($110,750)

#30. Physician assistants

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $110,930

– #215 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,460

– Employment: 132,940

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)

— Panama City, FL ($165,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

#29. Public relations managers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $111,960

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $138,000

– Employment: 59,850

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

— Boulder, CO ($174,250)

#28. Nurse practitioners

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $112,880

– #187 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,390



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

#27. Personal financial advisors

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $112,930

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#26. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,700

– Employment: 22,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)

#25. Chemical engineers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $114,540

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 24,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

#24. Sales managers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $115,770

– #242 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,060



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#23. Natural sciences managers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $116,190

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

#22. Marketing managers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $117,090

– #223 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

#21. General and operations managers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $117,470

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,340



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#20. Pharmacists

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $117,790

– #298 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,520



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

#19. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $117,850

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $103,550

– Employment: 23,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)

— Midland, TX ($156,270)

#18. Lawyers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $118,690

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,450



National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

#17. Electrical engineers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $118,920

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#16. Veterinarians

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $119,100

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $109,920

– Employment: 77,260

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)

#15. Medical and health services managers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $119,180

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,760



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#14. Commercial pilots

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $119,460

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,080

– Employment: 42,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

#13. Mechanical engineers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $123,230

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#12. Athletes and sports competitors

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $126,040

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $116,930

– Employment: 12,320

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($212,500)

— Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($210,210)

— Columbus, OH ($201,290)

#11. Computer and information systems managers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $126,490

– #234 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680



National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#10. Financial managers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $128,690

– #195 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,230



National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#9. Industrial production managers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $134,990

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430



National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#8. Dentists, general

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $142,150

– #278 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

#7. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $143,610

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,520

– Employment: 27,790

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($225,610)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($208,310)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($200,980)

#6. Petroleum engineers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $146,970

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $145,720

– Employment: 22,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,700)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($175,590)

— Anchorage, AK ($169,650)

#5. Optometrists

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $150,010

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440

– Employment: 38,720

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wilmington, NC ($198,370)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)

#4. Architectural and engineering managers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $164,780

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#3. Nurse anesthetists

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $178,600

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $202,470

– Employment: 43,950

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, IL ($298,890)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)

#2. Chief executives

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $199,080

– #158 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320



National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

#1. General internal medicine physicians

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual mean salary: $313,270

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $242,190

– Employment: 58,260

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rockford, IL ($359,200)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)

— Sumter, SC ($334,810)

