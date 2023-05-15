Highest-paying jobs in New Orleans
Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in New Orleans-Metairie, LA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
In New Orleans, the annual mean wage is $50,770 or 12.9% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $313,270. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
BDUK fibre // flickr
#50. Electronics engineers, except computer
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $95,830
– #129 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#49. Physics teachers, postsecondary
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $96,550
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,480
– Employment: 12,460
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,140)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($144,580)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,450)
Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $97,700
– #158 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock
#47. Financial examiners
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $99,070
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,180
– Employment: 60,750
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock
#46. Software developers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $100,840
– #165 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 780
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
KSai23 // Shutterstock
#45. Chiropractors
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $101,910
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,240
– Employment: 35,810
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($140,450)
— Reno, NV ($114,560)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,420)
Pixabay
#44. Compensation and benefits managers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $102,170
– #65 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $139,470
– Employment: 15,330
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)
Reeta Asmai // UC Davis
#43. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $102,780
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,020
– Employment: 17,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)
USACE NY // Flickr
#42. Construction managers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $103,750
– #115 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,050
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
IBM Research // Flickr
#41. Aerospace engineers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $104,390
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,970
– Employment: 56,640
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
— Boulder, CO ($148,990)
creativemarc // Shutterstock
#40. Administrative services managers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $105,940
– #128 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 540
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,030
– Employment: 224,620
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#39. Human resources managers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $106,630
– #255 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 520
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
Worawee Meepian // Shutterstock
#38. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $106,950
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,160
– Employment: 13,840
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($151,900)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,800)
— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($141,070)
Canva
#37. Materials engineers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $107,360
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 21,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($135,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#36. Training and development managers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $108,150
– #82 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,800
– Employment: 35,830
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)
Canva
#35. Civil engineers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $108,190
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,090
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#34. Purchasing managers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $108,870
– #160 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#33. Clinical and counseling psychologists
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $109,070
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,640
– Employment: 58,100
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#32. Industrial engineers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $109,900
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)
Igor Kardasov // Shutterstock
#31. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $110,750
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,620
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,330
– Employment: 33,490
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,420)
— Anchorage, AK ($118,620)
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($110,750)
Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Physician assistants
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $110,930
– #215 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,460
– Employment: 132,940
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)
— Panama City, FL ($165,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#29. Public relations managers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $111,960
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $138,000
– Employment: 59,850
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)
— Boulder, CO ($174,250)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#28. Nurse practitioners
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $112,880
– #187 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,390
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,040
– Employment: 234,690
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
— Napa, CA ($184,700)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)
Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Personal financial advisors
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $112,930
– #128 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 590
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
Canva
#26. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,700
– Employment: 22,870
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)
Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy
#25. Chemical engineers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $114,540
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 24,180
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)
Canva
#24. Sales managers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $115,770
– #242 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,060
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
NTNU // Flickr
#23. Natural sciences managers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $116,190
– #107 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,110
– Employment: 74,760
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr
#22. Marketing managers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $117,090
– #223 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
Pixabay
#21. General and operations managers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $117,470
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,340
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force
#20. Pharmacists
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $117,790
– #298 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,520
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,690
– Employment: 312,550
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)
Csomos Attila // Shutterstock
#19. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $117,850
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,550
– Employment: 23,620
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)
— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)
— Midland, TX ($156,270)
Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Lawyers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $118,690
– #170 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,450
National
– Annual mean salary: $148,030
– Employment: 681,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)
Canva
#17. Electrical engineers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $118,920
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
Austin Community College // Flickr
#16. Veterinarians
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $119,100
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $109,920
– Employment: 77,260
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#15. Medical and health services managers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $119,180
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,760
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
Skycolors // Shutterstock
#14. Commercial pilots
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $119,460
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,080
– Employment: 42,770
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
Canva
#13. Mechanical engineers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $123,230
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
Unsplash
#12. Athletes and sports competitors
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $126,040
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $116,930
– Employment: 12,320
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($212,500)
— Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($210,210)
— Columbus, OH ($201,290)
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Computer and information systems managers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $126,490
– #234 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 680
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
Canva
#10. Financial managers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $128,690
– #195 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock
#9. Industrial production managers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $134,990
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 430
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
Canva
#8. Dentists, general
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $142,150
– #278 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $167,160
– Employment: 108,680
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Manchester, NH ($276,510)
— Salinas, CA ($234,410)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)
Sebastian Duda // Shutterstock
#7. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $143,610
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,520
– Employment: 27,790
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($225,610)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($208,310)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($200,980)
Bureau of Land Management // Flickr
#6. Petroleum engineers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $146,970
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 600
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,720
– Employment: 22,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,700)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($175,590)
— Anchorage, AK ($169,650)
Kzenon // Shutterstock
#5. Optometrists
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $150,010
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,440
– Employment: 38,720
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Wilmington, NC ($198,370)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)
Pixabay
#4. Architectural and engineering managers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $164,780
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
Canva
#3. Nurse anesthetists
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $178,600
– #76 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $202,470
– Employment: 43,950
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Springfield, IL ($298,890)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)
Maurizio Pesce // flickr
#2. Chief executives
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $199,080
– #158 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
Canva
#1. General internal medicine physicians
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
– Annual mean salary: $313,270
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $242,190
– Employment: 58,260
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rockford, IL ($359,200)
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)
— Sumter, SC ($334,810)
