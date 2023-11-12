A high school diploma gives graduates a leg up in the workforce, even if they don’t pursue any further education.

The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that workers over age of 25 with a high school diploma or equivalent earned about 25% more than those without one—$853 a week compared to $682. Diploma holders also faced lower unemployment rates, at 4% in 2022, compared to 5.5% for those who never completed high school.

There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college—for instance, the cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise, increasing by 1% to 4% last year, depending on the institution type. While higher degrees of education typically pave the way for higher earnings, a college degree isn’t necessary for many high-paying jobs. And for many careers, it doesn’t make sense to pay to study for years when there are paid apprenticeship or learn-on-the-job programs.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the highest-paying jobs in New Orleans for those with a high school diploma or equivalent. Jobs are ranked by their annual median salaries as of May 2022. Jobs without available data for annual pay were excluded from this analysis.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay high school graduates the most.

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.

#50. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

– Median annual wage: $51,550

– Median hourly wage: $24.78

– Total employment: 80 people (0.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#49. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

– Median annual wage: $51,970

– Median hourly wage: $24.99

– Total employment: 5,980 people (11.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#48. Structural iron and steel workers

– Median annual wage: $52,080

– Median hourly wage: $25.04

– Total employment: 160 people (0.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#47. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

– Median annual wage: $52,540

– Median hourly wage: $25.26

– Total employment: 450 people (0.87 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#46. Maintenance workers, machinery

– Median annual wage: $52,570

– Median hourly wage: $25.27

– Total employment: 520 people (1.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#45. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

– Median annual wage: $52,680

– Median hourly wage: $25.33

– Total employment: 880 people (1.69 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#44. First-line supervisors of transportation and material moving workers, except aircraft cargo handling supervisors

– Median annual wage: $54,080

– Median hourly wage: $26.00

– Total employment: 2,190 people (4.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#43. Postal service mail carriers

– Median annual wage: $54,250

– Median hourly wage: $26.08

– Total employment: 1,480 people (2.85 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#42. Postal service clerks

– Median annual wage: $55,200

– Median hourly wage: $26.54

– Total employment: 270 people (0.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#41. Lodging managers

– Median annual wage: $55,750

– Median hourly wage: $26.80

– Total employment: 180 people (0.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#40. Miscellaneous construction and related workers

– Median annual wage: $56,000

– Median hourly wage: $26.93

– Total employment: 460 people (0.9 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#39. Insurance sales agents

– Median annual wage: $56,880

– Median hourly wage: $27.35

– Total employment: 1,710 people (3.29 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#38. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

– Median annual wage: $57,250

– Median hourly wage: $27.52

– Total employment: 490 people (0.95 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#37. Machinists

– Median annual wage: $57,330

– Median hourly wage: $27.56

– Total employment: 750 people (1.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#36. Detectives and criminal investigators

– Median annual wage: $57,710

– Median hourly wage: $27.75

– Total employment: 500 people (0.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#35. Electricians

– Median annual wage: $57,890

– Median hourly wage: $27.83

– Total employment: 2,460 people (4.74 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#34. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

– Median annual wage: $59,760

– Median hourly wage: $28.73

– Total employment: 120 people (0.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#33. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

– Median annual wage: $60,030

– Median hourly wage: $28.86

– Total employment: 1,850 people (3.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#32. Separating, filtering, clarifying, precipitating, and still machine setters, operators, and tenders

– Median annual wage: $60,060

– Median hourly wage: $28.88

– Total employment: 330 people (0.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#31. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

– Median annual wage: $60,260

– Median hourly wage: $28.97

– Total employment: 120 people (0.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#30. Riggers

– Median annual wage: $60,600

– Median hourly wage: $29.14

– Total employment: 260 people (0.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#29. First-line supervisors of protective service workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $60,640

– Median hourly wage: $29.16

– Total employment: 160 people (0.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#28. Industrial machinery mechanics

– Median annual wage: $61,410

– Median hourly wage: $29.53

– Total employment: 1,540 people (2.98 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#27. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

– Median annual wage: $62,150

– Median hourly wage: $29.88

– Total employment: 5,300 people (10.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#26. Millwrights

– Median annual wage: $62,190

– Median hourly wage: $29.90

– Total employment: 330 people (0.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#25. Food service managers

– Median annual wage: $62,400

– Median hourly wage: $30.00

– Total employment: 560 people (1.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#24. Crane and tower operators

– Median annual wage: $63,230

– Median hourly wage: $30.40

– Total employment: 350 people (0.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#23. Pile driver operators

– Median annual wage: $63,440

– Median hourly wage: $30.50

– Total employment: 50 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#22. Construction and building inspectors

– Median annual wage: $63,670

– Median hourly wage: $30.61

– Total employment: 310 people (0.6 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#21. Plant and system operators, all other

– Median annual wage: $64,390

– Median hourly wage: $30.96

– Total employment: 210 people (0.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#20. Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists

– Median annual wage: $65,320

– Median hourly wage: $31.41

– Total employment: 40 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#19. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

– Median annual wage: $65,540

– Median hourly wage: $31.51

– Total employment: 900 people (1.74 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#18. Electric motor, power tool, and related repairers

– Median annual wage: $66,370

– Median hourly wage: $31.91

– Total employment: 60 people (0.11 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#17. Media and communication equipment workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $66,990

– Median hourly wage: $32.21

– Total employment: 150 people (0.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#16. Boilermakers

– Median annual wage: $67,560

– Median hourly wage: $32.48

– Total employment: 180 people (0.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#15. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

– Median annual wage: $68,990

– Median hourly wage: $33.17

– Total employment: 2,490 people (4.8 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#14. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

– Median annual wage: $69,430

– Median hourly wage: $33.38

– Total employment: 2,600 people (5.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#13. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

– Median annual wage: $71,770

– Median hourly wage: $34.50

– Total employment: 2,090 people (4.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#12. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

– Median annual wage: $76,600

– Median hourly wage: $36.83

– Total employment: 1,200 people (2.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#11. Gas plant operators

– Median annual wage: $76,910

– Median hourly wage: $36.98

– Total employment: 30 people (0.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#10. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $78,270

– Median hourly wage: $37.63

– Total employment: 190 people (0.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#9. Chemical equipment operators and tenders

– Median annual wage: $79,070

– Median hourly wage: $38.01

– Total employment: 430 people (0.84 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#8. Precision instrument and equipment repairers, all other

– Median annual wage: $79,620

– Median hourly wage: $38.28

– Total employment: 60 people (0.11 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#7. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

– Median annual wage: $80,000

– Median hourly wage: $38.46

– Total employment: 570 people (1.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#6. Chemical plant and system operators

– Median annual wage: $81,910

– Median hourly wage: $39.38

– Total employment: 840 people (1.63 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#5. Postmasters and mail superintendents

– Median annual wage: $85,230

– Median hourly wage: $40.98

– Total employment: 40 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#4. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

– Median annual wage: $85,720

– Median hourly wage: $41.21

– Total employment: 1,440 people (2.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#3. Personal service managers, all other

– Median annual wage: $94,840

– Median hourly wage: $45.60

– Total employment: 60 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

– Median annual wage: $95,100

– Median hourly wage: $45.72

– Total employment: 460 people (0.89 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#1. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $100,340

– Median hourly wage: $48.24

– Total employment: 140 people (0.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

