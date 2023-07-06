NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans has a new commander overseeing the services of the many parishes it serves.

The Greater New Orleans Area Command has named Majors Ed and Carla Binnix from Panama City, Florida as the new leaders. The two are said to hold in-depth skills and expertise in Emergency Disaster Services.

Skills they say they hope to never have to use.

Major Ed is a certified Incident Commander serving on the National Advisory Council for Emergency Disaster Services who has been deployed 30 times to assist disaster survivors. He led his first team in New Orleans during Hurricane Ida.

While experiencing their own disaster, both have served as Incident Commanders during the 2016 Baton Rouge flood and the 2015, 2016 Red River floods in Shreveport.

“When we’re helping a hurting community in the name of Christ, he will provide what we need every time; he’s never given us more than we can handle,” said Ed Binnix.

In their new positions, the two will oversee operations of the Center of Hope, homeless shelters for families, and the Salvation Army church, the New Orleans Citadel Corps. The New Orleans location also serves:

Jefferson Parish

Plaquemines Parish

St. Bernard Parish

St. Charles Parish

St. John the Baptist Parish

St. Tammany Parish

“Little did we know in 2021, following Hurricane Ida, that we would return to New Orleans as commanders. Major Ed and I are eager to get out in the community and continue to do the great work of The Salvation Army,” said Carla.

Ed and Carla have served as officers of the Salvation Army since 1994. Both of Ed’s parents were Salvation Army officers.

As the work begins, Ed recognizes there is a lot to do.

“The diversity of experience has prepared us for the challenges and blessings that can be found in the New Orleans Salvation Army Area Command. Our goal is very simple: serve mankind as a service to the Lord,” said Ed.

