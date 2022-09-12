NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A police chase that started on the Westbank ended in the Central Business District on Monday afternoon. Heavy police presence from the New Orleans Police Department and the Jefferson Parish Sheriffs Department was seen at the corner of S. Galvez and Poydras Street.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, one woman is in custody after the police chase ended in a crash. Six vehicles were involved. Three of the wrecked vehicles were JPSO deputy vehicles and the others were civilian vehicles.

WGNO crews were on the scene and observed NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson speaking with crash victims.

Officials have not provided information on why the woman was running from police. The story will be updated when more information becomes available.