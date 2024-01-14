NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Heaven’s Pets at Lake Lawn Metairie experienced damage to its building following a fire on Sunday, Jan. 14.

According to a statement from the business, the New Orleans Fire Department responded to the fire immediately, and no injuries were reported.

The president of Heaven’s Pets, Patrick McCausland, said, “We have put measures in place to remain operational and offer continuous service to our families. We care deeply about our families and are here to support them through their journey following the loss of a pet. We thank the New Orleans Fire Department who responded immediately to help us during this difficult event.”

The statement said the damage from the fire is being assessed, and there are plans for repairs.

Families needing services after the loss of a pet can call Heaven’s Pets at (866)-710-8854, email info@heavenspets.com or visit the Heaven’s Pets website.

