NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — “This is about protecting vulnerable tenants and it’s about putting the slumlords out of business,” said HousingNOLA Executive Director Andreanecia Morris.

Starting Monday, landlords in New Orleans will have to register with the city to ensure their properties are in good shape for their tenants.

Morris said the Healthy Homes Rental Registry Program will hold landlords accountable.

“It’s a really great first step that tenants know their rights. That landlords understand their responsibilities and how they need to work together to put people first and put housing first,” said Morris.

“I look forward to the mandatories and the landlords having to be a part of the conversation”, said New Orleans renter Tashia Gaspard.

At least 55% of New Orleans residents are renters.

For Gaspard, dealing with mold problems inside her apartment has become draining. She is very optimistic about the program but is afraid of retaliation.

“If we go to the landlord through this website and the city comes in to intervene, how are we protected? Meaning there is no retribution or when we go to move is the new landlord able to see our past,” said Gaspard.

Morris admitted the ordinance is not perfect and mandatory inspections were taken out of the ordinance.

But there are anti-retaliation rules to offer protection for renters.

“If a tenant calls and reports that there is a problem and that landlord decides to retaliate against them, they will not be allowed to evict until six months after that complaint,” said Morris.

However, there are stipulations.

“If the tenant is behind on their rent, if they are in any lease violation that protection doesn’t happen. If that renter doesn’t have a year-long lease that landlord can move to the right to return his property,” said Morris.

Overall, Morris knows it will take time to ensure renters are not neglected. But it’s a step in the right direction.

“There have not been this kind of standards and place. That has allowed the good landlords to be besmirched by the city’s inability and tenants’ ability to fight back against the bad slumlords,” said Morris.

For more information on rules and regulations, visit the Healthy Homes website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts