NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Police are asking for help in finding a woman who has been missing all weekend. According to the New Orleans Police Department, 46-year-old Brandy Ann Melerine was reported missing on October 7.

The NOPD says a man reported Brandy missing after finding the door to her home open. Police say there were no signs of foul play. Melerine was last seen wearing a white tank top and black cutoff shorts. She is 5’1”, 130 pounds, and has green eyes and black hair.

Anyone with additional information on Brandy Ann Melerine’s whereabouts is urged to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.





