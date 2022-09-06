Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating the man they say is wanted for aggravated assault and attempted murder. The crime happened in Algiers on September 4.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 28-year-old Christopher Allen of Harvey. Investigations revealed, that Allen fired shots at a victim in the 3300 block of Hyman Place but the person was not injured.

Once Allen is located, the NOPD says he will be arrested on charges of:

Aggravated assault with a firearm

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Attempted murder

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.