NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The man the New Orleans Police Department say is responsible for the December shooting death of an Algiers man, was arrested in Tennessee.

With the help of New Orleans and Tennessee U.S. Marshals, the NOPD’s Violent Offenders Warrant Squad took 33-year-old Travis Andry into custody Thursday.

On Dec. 9 just before 3:30 a.m., NOPD officers responded to the 1700 block of Hendee Street on a call of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, 43-year-old Davin Franklin was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators identified Andry as the person responsible and an arrest warrant was issued. He was found in Madison, Tennessee, and arrested. He will be extradited to New Orleans to face a charge of second-degree murder.

Investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Det. Matthew Riffle at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

